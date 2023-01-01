$8,499+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2012 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10420098
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ0CM204570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean car, NO ACCIDENTS. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and MORE !! Runs fantastic. Great little car, GAS SAVER, great service history, loaded with bluetooth , convience package and more. Great car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
