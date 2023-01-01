Menu
2012 Ford Fiesta

160,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

2012 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10420098
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ0CM204570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean car, NO ACCIDENTS. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and MORE !! Runs fantastic. Great little car, GAS SAVER, great service history, loaded with bluetooth , convience package and more. Great car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

