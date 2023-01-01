$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10401396
- VIN: 1FAHP3H25CL340050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LIKE NEW, 1 OWNER 74000kms ONLY !!! Super clean car, dealer serviced , revent tranmission updates and computer done. Recent tires, brakes and so much more. SEL model so loaded with moicosoft audio, bluetooth and more. Great car, ready to go !!!
WE FINANCE EVRYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2