2012 Ford Focus

190,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

5DR HB SEL

2012 Ford Focus

5DR HB SEL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552202
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M23CL258968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Fully loaded Focus, with power sunroof, heated leather seats, power everything etc. Really nice clean car. 1 owner car, no accidents with a great service history. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Has all the FORD updates done as well. Great running car, priced to sell. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimted claims. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

