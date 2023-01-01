$7,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Ford Focus
5DR HB SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9552202
- VIN: 1FAHP3M23CL258968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Fully loaded Focus, with power sunroof, heated leather seats, power everything etc. Really nice clean car. 1 owner car, no accidents with a great service history. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Has all the FORD updates done as well. Great running car, priced to sell. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimted claims. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.