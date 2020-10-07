Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

199,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL *ONE OWNER* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL *ONE OWNER* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5883204
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG2CR252241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - ONE OWNER - Cruise Control, Bluetooth/AUX, Power Options, CD Player, Ice Cold AC and more

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

