Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8440254
  2. 8440254
  3. 8440254
  4. 8440254
  5. 8440254
  6. 8440254
  7. 8440254
  8. 8440254
  9. 8440254
  10. 8440254
  11. 8440254
  12. 8440254
  13. 8440254
  14. 8440254
  15. 8440254
  16. 8440254
  17. 8440254
  18. 8440254
  19. 8440254
  20. 8440254
  21. 8440254
  22. 8440254
  23. 8440254
  24. 8440254
  25. 8440254
  26. 8440254
  27. 8440254
  28. 8440254
  29. 8440254
  30. 8440254
  31. 8440254
  32. 8440254
  33. 8440254
  34. 8440254
  35. 8440254
  36. 8440254
  37. 8440254
  38. 8440254
  39. 8440254
  40. 8440254
  41. 8440254
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8440254
  • Stock #: 218998
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF1C5218998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 218998
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Behold a very clean Mustang drop drop in Ingot Silver Metallic with a Black Power Top. Under the hood of this car lies a 5.0L Coyote (302 cubic inch) 32 Valve V8 the makes 412HP & 390 LB Ft of TQ while still returning a very economical 25 MPG on the highway. The GT package gives you interior features such as Ambient Lighting, Map Pocket & Sill Plate, Cup Holders, Front & Rear Footwells, Auto-Dimming Mirror, Bright Aluminum Accent Dash Appliques, Aluminum Pedals, Scuff Plates, Shifter Knob, Leather Steering Wheel with Brushed Spokes, Leather 6 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 2 Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Power Lumbar & Shaker Sound System with Sirius & CD. Other inside features include a Manual 6 Speed Transmission, Voice Command, Ford MyKey (Allows you to configure Safety Settings for Teens), Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Black Heated Seats, Voice Command, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, & Power Heated Mirrors. Some satisfying features on the outside of the car include Aftermarket 18" American Muscle Chrome Wheels, Power 4 Wheel Disc Brakes with Red Calipers (Front say Mustang & Rear say 5.0), Rear Trunk Spoiler, Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips, & LED Sequential Tail Lights. Despite its homage to Mustangs past, this current version remains fresh and modern in appearance, with substantially better aerodynamic properties than its predecessors. This car has a Clean Carfax.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Q2MIaQ7JZG0PW8nsmOOA1zgXwzdGxaDT

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOKjOaw4Aug

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2012 Ford Mustang 2d...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang 2d...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1968 Dodge Dart
 0 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory