2012 Freightliner CA125SLP

1,040,000 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

CASCADIA 125

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,200

1,040,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7135396
  • VIN: 1FUJGLDR4CLBC4437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 1,040,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 
  •  
  •  

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

