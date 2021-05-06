2012 Freightliner CA125SLP

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,200

$23,800 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7135396

7135396 VIN: 1FUJGLDR4CLBC4437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sleeper Cab

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 1,040,000 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.