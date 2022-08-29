$9,999+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9097801
- VIN: 1GKKRPED0CJ202505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean SUV, 7 SEATER !!! Runs fantasic and has been very well kept. In great shape. Dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Has been rust proofed yearly. Fully loaded with keyless entry, power everything and MORE. Backed by a 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
