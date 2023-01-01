Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 V8 4.8L - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 V8 4.8L - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1689100514
  2. 1689100513
  3. 1689100513
  4. 1689100513
  5. 1689100513
  6. 1689100514
  7. 1689100513
  8. 1689100514
  9. 1689100513
  10. 1689100514
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166217
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA8CG231049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. 

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - No reported accidents on Carfax - 4x4, V8 4.8L Engine, Towing Hitch, Tonneau Cover, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Five Star Auto

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 150,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Flex SEL A...
 213,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 191,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory