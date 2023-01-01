$10,999+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-2
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10290258
- VIN: 2GKFLXE56C6133585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANYY INCLUDED!!!!
SUPER CLEAN Terrain !!! All WHEEL DRIVE model... Just LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, sun roof and so much more. Super clean with a great service history. Has been very well looked after and it shows. Ready to go.. Just a great SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
