2012 GMC Terrain

165,000 KM

$10,999

$10,999

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

165,000KM
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 2GKFLXE56C6133585

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANYY INCLUDED!!!!

SUPER CLEAN Terrain !!! All WHEEL DRIVE model... Just LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, sun roof and so much more. Super clean with a great service history. Has been very well looked after and it shows. Ready to go.. Just a great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

