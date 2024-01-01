2012 Honda Accord

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>RARE FIND !!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS 2 door coupe...... EXL Just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and more. Very very clean car and with a great service history. JUST CLEAN, this car has been well looked after and it shows, no expense spared on teh mainyaining of thi scar with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. A MUST SEE !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1hgcs1b84ca800171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

RARE FIND !!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS 2 door coupe...... EXL Just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and more. Very very clean car and with a great service history. JUST CLEAN, this car has been well looked after and it shows, no expense spared on teh mainyaining of thi scar with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. A MUST SEE !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

