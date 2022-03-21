$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Step
647-819-1717
2012 Honda Civic
4dr
Location
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
143,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8868500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
