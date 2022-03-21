Menu
2012 Honda Civic

143,600 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

4dr

4dr

Location

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

143,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda Civic 2012, 143600km, accident free, clean inside and outside, new brakes, certified. Carfax and financing are available. price $10995+HST

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

 143,600 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

