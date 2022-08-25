Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

205,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

GL

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9006484
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU001384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Clean car, has been very well maintained. Great service history with recent tires, brakes just had a full tune up as well. Runs great, no issues. Dealer serviced as well. Fully loaded, GL model with power package and bluetooth as well. Backed by a 2 year warranty included in price. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

