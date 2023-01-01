Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean car, GLS Model so fully loaded with heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. Recent tires, brakes tune as well. ENGINE was repaced under warranty at 100000kms by Hyundai. NO ACCIDENTS. RUns and drives liek a new car. VEry very well maintained car.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT </p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

195,000 KM

Details

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0CH124692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean car, GLS Model so fully loaded with heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. Recent tires, brakes tune as well. ENGINE was repaced under warranty at 100000kms by Hyundai. NO ACCIDENTS. RUns and drives liek a new car. VEry very well maintained car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

