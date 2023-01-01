$8,299+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean car, GLS Model so fully loaded with heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. Recent tires, brakes tune as well. ENGINE was repaced under warranty at 100000kms by Hyundai. NO ACCIDENTS. RUns and drives liek a new car. VEry very well maintained car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797