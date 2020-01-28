Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!



A smart array of safety features as well as great on road capabilities make this 2012 Hyundai Elantra great value for money. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



The Hyundai Elantra is an all-around economical sedan that gets great fuel economy, offers plenty of features and comes with a five-star safety rating, plus one of the best looking designs offered in the industry. With a strong and economical engine, fuel consumption and reliability are always guaranteed. This sedan has 200,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html









Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.

Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.