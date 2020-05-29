Menu
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

GLS - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5053167
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9CH122424
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

COVID-19 Update: WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No appointment needed - 177 Clarence St in Brantford, ON. 9am-5pm, Mon to Fri. 9am-3pm, Sat.

 

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - Heated Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

