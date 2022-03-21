Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691050
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8CH123998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Super clean and fully loaded Elantra. Heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. 1 Owner car, dealer serviced and very very well maintained, Runs and drives like a new car. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes as well. Solid car that is GREAT on gas as well. Ready to go !! 2 Year Warranty included. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

