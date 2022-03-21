$10,999+ tax & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
- Listing ID: 8691050
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE8CH123998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
Super clean and fully loaded Elantra. Heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. 1 Owner car, dealer serviced and very very well maintained, Runs and drives like a new car. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes as well. Solid car that is GREAT on gas as well. Ready to go !! 2 Year Warranty included. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
