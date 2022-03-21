$11,499+ tax & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8965024
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1CH146121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LIKE NEW, only 70000kms. 1 owner, no accidents. Drives like a new car. Very very well maintained car. Owned by an older couple that always serviced the car properly. Fully loaded, power everything. Recent tires, brakes and was just tuned up as well. Great car, GAS SAVER, A true must see !!! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
