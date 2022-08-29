$7,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2012 Hyundai Elantra
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9239095
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE2CH149173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blackacite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Elantra GLS model. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, fully loaded car with power package and bluetooth. Super clean, runs great. Very well mained car with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Comes with snow tires as well. Great car backed by a 2 year warranty as well. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLES OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2