2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE5CH132979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Elantra, Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Very very well mainatined car. 2 Owner car, recent tires , brakes and tune up as well. Just a fantastic car, runs liek NEW, has always been looked after and it shows. All backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
