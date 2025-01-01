Menu
<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Looking for a spacious and reliable wagon that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, proudly offered by Five Star Auto. This white beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads is a breeze. With 138,000km on the odometer, this Elantra Touring has proven its durability, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.</p><p>This Elantra Touring GLS comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated seats, keeping you comfortable in any weather. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. And when you need extra space, simply fold down the rear seat to accommodate larger items.</p><p>The Elantra Touring GLS is a practical and stylish wagon that offers a combination of comfort, safety, and functionality. Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this impressive vehicle firsthand.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE4CU128559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

