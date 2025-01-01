$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
GLS
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a spacious and reliable wagon that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, proudly offered by Five Star Auto. This white beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads is a breeze. With 138,000km on the odometer, this Elantra Touring has proven its durability, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.
This Elantra Touring GLS comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated seats, keeping you comfortable in any weather. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. And when you need extra space, simply fold down the rear seat to accommodate larger items.
The Elantra Touring GLS is a practical and stylish wagon that offers a combination of comfort, safety, and functionality. Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this impressive vehicle firsthand.
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196