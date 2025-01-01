$5,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
GLS
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$5,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical wagon that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for families or anyone who needs extra cargo space. The 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the automatic transmission makes driving a breeze.
This Elantra Touring has covered 149,000km, but is still in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure.
Here are five of its most sizzling features:
- Spacious Cargo: Load up all your gear and more with the Elantra Touring's generous cargo space, perfect for road trips, weekend getaways, or hauling large items.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with black leather seats that provide ample support and a spacious interior for passengers.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine that offers a balance of performance and economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Glide through city traffic and highway commutes with ease thanks to the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Reliable Performance: Hyundai is known for its reliable vehicles, and this Elantra Touring is no exception.
Visit Five Star Auto today to see this exceptional Elantra Touring in person and experience the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and value.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
Five Star Auto
