<p>Looking for a stylish and practical wagon that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for families or anyone who needs extra cargo space. The 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the automatic transmission makes driving a breeze.</p><p>This Elantra Touring has covered 149,000km, but is still in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are five of its most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Cargo:</strong> Load up all your gear and more with the Elantra Tourings generous cargo space, perfect for road trips, weekend getaways, or hauling large items.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable ride with black leather seats that provide ample support and a spacious interior for passengers.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine that offers a balance of performance and economy.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Glide through city traffic and highway commutes with ease thanks to the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Hyundai is known for its reliable vehicles, and this Elantra Touring is no exception.</li></ul><p>Visit Five Star Auto today to see this exceptional Elantra Touring in person and experience the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and value.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

149,000 KM

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

12494545

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhdb8ae2cu133145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 149,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
