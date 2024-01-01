$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and capability with this meticulously maintained 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi. This stunning white SUV is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to quality and reliability. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Santa Fe is ready to tackle whatever adventures lie ahead, whether it's a family road trip or a weekend getaway.
This meticulously maintained Santa Fe is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience. Slide into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the spacious interior. The advanced navigation system makes finding your way around a breeze, while the powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine ensures you have the power to conquer any terrain. Stay warm and cozy with the heated mirrors and seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.
This Santa Fe is a perfect blend of style and substance, a vehicle that's as practical as it is impressive. Visit Right Choice Auto today and experience the difference!
Here are five of the most desirable features of this Hyundai Santa Fe:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence.
- Leather seats: Enjoy unparalleled comfort and style.
- Navigation system: Never get lost again with built-in GPS.
- Premium sound system: Listen to your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality.
- Heated seats and mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable on those cold Canadian days.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797