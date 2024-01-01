Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and capability with this meticulously maintained 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi. This stunning white SUV is a testament to Hyundais commitment to quality and reliability. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Santa Fe is ready to tackle whatever adventures lie ahead, whether its a family road trip or a weekend getaway.</p><p>This meticulously maintained Santa Fe is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience. Slide into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the spacious interior. The advanced navigation system makes finding your way around a breeze, while the powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine ensures you have the power to conquer any terrain. Stay warm and cozy with the heated mirrors and seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.</p><p>This Santa Fe is a perfect blend of style and substance, a vehicle thats as practical as it is impressive. Visit Right Choice Auto today and experience the difference!</p><p>Here are five of the most desirable features of this Hyundai Santa Fe:</p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any road conditions with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather seats:</strong> Enjoy unparalleled comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Navigation system:</strong> Never get lost again with built-in GPS.</li><li><strong>Premium sound system:</strong> Listen to your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality.</li><li><strong>Heated seats and mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on those cold Canadian days.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle
11927552

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1731801273
  2. 1731801275
  3. 1731801277
  4. 1731801283
  5. 1731801289
  6. 1731801296
  7. 1731801300
  8. 1731801302
  9. 1731801307
  10. 1731801311
  11. 1731801313
  12. 1731801319
  13. 1731801329
  14. 1731801334
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAG8CG135132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and capability with this meticulously maintained 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi. This stunning white SUV is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to quality and reliability. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Santa Fe is ready to tackle whatever adventures lie ahead, whether it's a family road trip or a weekend getaway.

This meticulously maintained Santa Fe is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience. Slide into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the spacious interior. The advanced navigation system makes finding your way around a breeze, while the powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine ensures you have the power to conquer any terrain. Stay warm and cozy with the heated mirrors and seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.

This Santa Fe is a perfect blend of style and substance, a vehicle that's as practical as it is impressive. Visit Right Choice Auto today and experience the difference!

Here are five of the most desirable features of this Hyundai Santa Fe:

  • All-wheel drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence.
  • Leather seats: Enjoy unparalleled comfort and style.
  • Navigation system: Never get lost again with built-in GPS.
  • Premium sound system: Listen to your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality.
  • Heated seats and mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable on those cold Canadian days.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 185,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 165,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LT w/2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LT w/2LT 170,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe