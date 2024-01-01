$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD Limited with Navigation, available now at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and comes equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, perfect for tackling city commutes and weekend adventures alike. With 170,000 km on the clock, this Santa Fe is well-maintained and ready for many more years of driving enjoyment.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a comfortable black leather interior. Enjoy the convenience of features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a premium sound system. This Santa Fe is also equipped with a sunroof, perfect for letting in some sunshine on those bright days. Safety is paramount, which is why this Santa Fe comes standard with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Five sizzling features that will make you want to take this Santa Fe for a test drive:
- All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any weather conditions with confidence, from snowy roads to dusty trails.
- Navigation System - Never get lost again with the built-in GPS system.
- Leather Seats - Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.
- Sunroof/Moonroof - Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
- Premium Sound System - Enjoy your favorite music with crystal-clear audio.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
