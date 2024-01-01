Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD Limited with Navigation, available now at Right Choice Auto! This white beauty boasts a sleek design and comes equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, perfect for tackling city commutes and weekend adventures alike. With 170,000 km on the clock, this Santa Fe is well-maintained and ready for many more years of driving enjoyment.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a comfortable black leather interior. Enjoy the convenience of features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a premium sound system. This Santa Fe is also equipped with a sunroof, perfect for letting in some sunshine on those bright days. Safety is paramount, which is why this Santa Fe comes standard with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p><strong>Five sizzling features that will make you want to take this Santa Fe for a test drive:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> - Conquer any weather conditions with confidence, from snowy roads to dusty trails.</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> - Never get lost again with the built-in GPS system.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong> - Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong> - Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System</strong> - Enjoy your favorite music with crystal-clear audio.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5XYZHDAG8CG135132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

