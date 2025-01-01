$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Get ready to hit the open road in style and comfort with this spacious 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD! This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, perfect for those who appreciate both style and substance. This reliable SUV comes equipped with a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any terrain. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be confident navigating through any weather conditions.
This Santa Fe is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system for your musical enjoyment, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power features for all the windows, mirrors, and locks. Safety is a priority with this vehicle featuring anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system to keep you and your passengers protected.
With 145,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained Santa Fe is ready for its next adventure. Come down to Right Choice Auto today and test drive this stunning SUV.
Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any weather or road conditions with confidence.
- Leather Seats - Experience luxury and comfort on every ride.
- Sunroof/Moonroof - Enjoy the open sky and sunshine.
- Premium Sound System - Blast your favorite tunes with incredible sound quality.
- Heated Mirrors - Stay safe and comfortable in the winter.
905-878-1797