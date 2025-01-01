Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Get ready to hit the open road in style and comfort with this spacious 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD! This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, perfect for those who appreciate both style and substance. This reliable SUV comes equipped with a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any terrain. With its all-wheel drive system, youll be confident navigating through any weather conditions.</p><p>This Santa Fe is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system for your musical enjoyment, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power features for all the windows, mirrors, and locks. Safety is a priority with this vehicle featuring anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system to keep you and your passengers protected.</p><p>With 145,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained Santa Fe is ready for its next adventure. Come down to Right Choice Auto today and test drive this stunning SUV.</p><p>Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> - Conquer any weather or road conditions with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong> - Experience luxury and comfort on every ride.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong> - Enjoy the open sky and sunshine.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System</strong> - Blast your favorite tunes with incredible sound quality.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> - Stay safe and comfortable in the winter.</li></ol><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12457825

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1745678651
  2. 1745678654
  3. 1745678658
  4. 1745678663
  5. 1745678668
  6. 1745678673
  7. 1745678679
  8. 1745678685
  9. 1745678690
  10. 1745678696
  11. 1745678703
  12. 1745678708
  13. 1745678713
  14. 1745678719
  15. 1745678724
  16. 1745678730
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAG3CG164859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Get ready to hit the open road in style and comfort with this spacious 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD! This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, perfect for those who appreciate both style and substance. This reliable SUV comes equipped with a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any terrain. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be confident navigating through any weather conditions.

This Santa Fe is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a premium sound system for your musical enjoyment, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power features for all the windows, mirrors, and locks. Safety is a priority with this vehicle featuring anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system to keep you and your passengers protected.

With 145,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained Santa Fe is ready for its next adventure. Come down to Right Choice Auto today and test drive this stunning SUV.

Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any weather or road conditions with confidence.
  2. Leather Seats - Experience luxury and comfort on every ride.
  3. Sunroof/Moonroof - Enjoy the open sky and sunshine.
  4. Premium Sound System - Blast your favorite tunes with incredible sound quality.
  5. Heated Mirrors - Stay safe and comfortable in the winter.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 180,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* 160,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury w/7-Passenger for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury w/7-Passenger 220,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe