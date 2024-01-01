$10,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS JUST loaded with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more...ONLY 140000ksm. Runs and drives liek NEW. very well maintained with recent brakes, tune up and more. Just a great car, super nice ride that has been always well serviced
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797