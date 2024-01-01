Menu
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS JUST loaded with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more...ONLY 140000ksm. Runs and drives liek NEW. very well maintained with recent brakes, tune up and more. Just a great car, super nice ride that has been always well serviced

2012 Hyundai Sonata

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC5CH370705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS JUST loaded with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more...ONLY 140000ksm. Runs and drives liek NEW. very well maintained with recent brakes, tune up and more. Just a great car, super nice ride that has been always well serviced

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Hyundai Sonata