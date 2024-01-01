$8,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super well maintained car with a GREAT service history. Very very well looked after and it shows. Car has been in the same family sinece NEW. So exceptionaly well mainatined with recet tires, brakes, tune up, alignment and more. Drives like a NEW car. Fully loaded, heated seats, bluetooth and so much MORE !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797