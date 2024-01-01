Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super well maintained car with a GREAT service history. Very very well looked after and it shows. Car has been in the same family sinece NEW. So exceptionaly well mainatined with recet tires, brakes, tune up, alignment and more. Drives like a NEW car. Fully loaded, heated seats, bluetooth and so much MORE !!

2012 Hyundai Sonata

170,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super well maintained car with a GREAT service history. Very very well looked after and it shows. Car has been in the same family sinece NEW. So exceptionaly well mainatined with recet tires, brakes, tune up, alignment and more. Drives like a NEW car. Fully loaded, heated seats, bluetooth and so much MORE !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

