Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Just LOADED LIMITED model, with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, and so much MORE. Top model !! very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Great service history. Very very nice car, drives like NEW... Must see !</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Hyundai Sonata

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1726923738
  2. 1726923742
  3. 1726923747
  4. 1726923752
  5. 1726923757
  6. 1726923763
  7. 1726923768
  8. 1726923775
  9. 1726923781
  10. 1726923786
  11. 1726923791
  12. 1726923796
  13. 1726923804
  14. 1726923809
  15. 1726923816
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC5CH374768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Just LOADED LIMITED model, with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, and so much MORE. Top model !! very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Great service history. Very very nice car, drives like NEW... Must see !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL 190,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 170,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 200,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Sonata