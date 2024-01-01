$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Just LOADED LIMITED model, with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, and so much MORE. Top model !! very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Great service history. Very very nice car, drives like NEW... Must see !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
905-878-1797