$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.0T Auto Limited
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9373987
- VIN: 5NPEC4AB0CH399388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Super clean car, LIMITED so fully loaded with heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, sunroof and so much more. Dealer serviced car with 2 owners. Just in fantastic shape. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great car, gas saver, backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
