Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>NO ACCIDNETS !! Very clean SUV, very well maintained with a great service history. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. ALL hwy kms as used to commute, so maintenance is all up to date. Clean reliable transportation. Fully loaded as well.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Hyundai Tucson

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1726922640
  2. 1726922643
  3. 1726922648
  4. 1726922652
  5. 1726922658
  6. 1726922663
  7. 1726922668
  8. 1726922674
  9. 1726922679
  10. 1726922685
  11. 1726922690
  12. 1726922696
  13. 1726922701
  14. 1726922710
  15. 1726922715
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC1CU326694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

NO ACCIDNETS !! Very clean SUV, very well maintained with a great service history. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. ALL hwy kms as used to commute, so maintenance is all up to date. Clean reliable transportation. Fully loaded as well.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 170,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 200,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 1985 Porsche 911 Targa Carrera for sale in Brantford, ON
1985 Porsche 911 Targa Carrera 162,000 KM $62,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson