$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures? Look no further than this fantastic 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS, available now at Five Star Auto. This popular crossover boasts a comfortable black interior and a sophisticated tan exterior, making it a stylish choice for any driver. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, all while knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable Hyundai. Plus, with 130,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Tucson is just getting started and is ready for many more miles of memories.
This 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS isn't just practical; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. It offers the flexibility of an SUV body style, making it ideal for hauling cargo or passengers with ease. The front-wheel drive system provides confident handling, while the gasoline engine offers a great balance of performance and economy. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this Tucson is ready for it all. Come on down to Five Star Auto and see why this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS is the perfect fit for your next vehicle.
Here are five standout features that make this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS a real gem:
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Effortlessly transition from daily errands to weekend getaways with ample space for both passengers and gear.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience, making every journey a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get great gas mileage without sacrificing power, perfect for stretching your fuel budget.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and stability on a variety of road conditions.
- Spacious 4-Door Design: Easy access for all passengers and convenient loading and unloading of cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196