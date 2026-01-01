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<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures? Look no further than this fantastic 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS, available now at Five Star Auto. This popular crossover boasts a comfortable black interior and a sophisticated tan exterior, making it a stylish choice for any driver. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, all while knowing youre behind the wheel of a dependable Hyundai. Plus, with 130,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Tucson is just getting started and is ready for many more miles of memories.</p><p>This 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS isnt just practical; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. It offers the flexibility of an SUV body style, making it ideal for hauling cargo or passengers with ease. The front-wheel drive system provides confident handling, while the gasoline engine offers a great balance of performance and economy. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this Tucson is ready for it all. Come on down to Five Star Auto and see why this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS is the perfect fit for your next vehicle.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS a real gem:</p><ul><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Effortlessly transition from daily errands to weekend getaways with ample space for both passengers and gear.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience, making every journey a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Get great gas mileage without sacrificing power, perfect for stretching your fuel budget.</li><li><strong>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience confident handling and stability on a variety of road conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Design:</strong> Easy access for all passengers and convenient loading and unloading of cargo.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Hyundai Tucson

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

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14459125

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JU3AC5CU502515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures? Look no further than this fantastic 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS, available now at Five Star Auto. This popular crossover boasts a comfortable black interior and a sophisticated tan exterior, making it a stylish choice for any driver. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, all while knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable Hyundai. Plus, with 130,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Tucson is just getting started and is ready for many more miles of memories.

This 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS isn't just practical; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. It offers the flexibility of an SUV body style, making it ideal for hauling cargo or passengers with ease. The front-wheel drive system provides confident handling, while the gasoline engine offers a great balance of performance and economy. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this Tucson is ready for it all. Come on down to Five Star Auto and see why this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS is the perfect fit for your next vehicle.

Here are five standout features that make this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS a real gem:

  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Effortlessly transition from daily errands to weekend getaways with ample space for both passengers and gear.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience, making every journey a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get great gas mileage without sacrificing power, perfect for stretching your fuel budget.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and stability on a variety of road conditions.
  • Spacious 4-Door Design: Easy access for all passengers and convenient loading and unloading of cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2012 Hyundai Tucson