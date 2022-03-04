$11,399+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GL
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
160,000KM
- Listing ID: 8481360
- VIN: KM8JTCAC8CU496129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean Tucson. GL model that is 1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED UNIT !! Fully loaded with power package and alloys as well. Great service history and always manintained properly and it shows. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !! REady to go anywhere !! Just a clean solid SUV that has been very well looked after
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
