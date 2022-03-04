Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,399

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

GL

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8481360
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC8CU496129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean Tucson. GL model that is 1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED UNIT !! Fully loaded with power package and alloys as well. Great service history and always manintained properly and it shows. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !! REady to go anywhere !! Just a clean solid SUV that has been very well looked after

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

