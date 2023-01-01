Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

195,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

2012 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9929441
  VIN: KM8JUCAC3CU539756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean GLS model. Fully loaded with power package. Very well kept unit woth a great service history. Recent tires, brakes and tune up. 2 sets of wheel and tires, just a nice ALL WHEEL DRIVE suv !! Backed by a 2 year warranty...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

