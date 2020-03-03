Menu
2012 Infiniti EX35

2012 Infiniti EX35

Rockcliff Auto Brantford

275 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5L1

548-880-5555

$14,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,798KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4685004
  • Stock #: I452848
  • VIN: JN1AJ0HRXCM452848
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Beautiful EX_35!! Leather, Power Moonroof, AWD!!! Bluetooth connectivity. 3.5L 6 CYL. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT WE HAVE SOLUTIONS! HOME OF NO CREDIT CHECKS! ROCKCLIFF AUTO BRANTFORD IS HERE FOR YOU! All of our vehicles come certified at the highest standards by a highly qualified licensed mechanic. All safety components are guaranteed (parts and labor) for 30 days. Professionally detailed and reconditioned with high quality parts. Our hassle free, haggle free pricing means you buy in confidence knowing you got the best price every time! Warranties available on all vehicles! Come by or call us for more details 548-880-5555. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

