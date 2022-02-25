Menu
2012 Jeep Compass

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Sport

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8423136
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6CD556174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very very clean 4X4 JEEP !! Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Fully loaded with heated seats and power options package as well. Has always been well maintained and it shows. Great service history. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

