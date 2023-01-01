Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029774
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7CC230687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

LOADED Jeep, 4X4, 1 OWNER, heated leather seats, navigation, back up camera, HUGE sunroof.. Very well maintained with NEW tires, brakes, full tune up and more. Very well looked after Jeep and it shows. Drives like NEW. In excellent shape. Ready to go ANYWHERE !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

