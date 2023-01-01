$14,999+ tax & licensing
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Laredo
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10029774
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG7CC230687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LOADED Jeep, 4X4, 1 OWNER, heated leather seats, navigation, back up camera, HUGE sunroof.. Very well maintained with NEW tires, brakes, full tune up and more. Very well looked after Jeep and it shows. Drives like NEW. In excellent shape. Ready to go ANYWHERE !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2