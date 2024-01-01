Menu
Looking for a rugged and reliable SUV thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Altitude Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, making it ideal for both city driving and off-road adventures. The black leather interior is comfortable and stylish, with features like heated mirrors, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system to keep you comfortable and entertained.

This Grand Cherokee has seen the road, with 175,000 km on the odometer, but its been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. With a host of safety and convenience features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, keyless entry, and power everything, this SUV is packed with value.

Here are just a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this Jeep:

Powerful 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine: Feel the thrill of the open road with this powerful engine.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Leather Seats: Enjoy comfort and style on every drive.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views.
Premium Sound System: Turn up the tunes and enjoy your favorite music on the road.

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C4RJFAT5CC312625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Altitude Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, making it ideal for both city driving and off-road adventures. The black leather interior is comfortable and stylish, with features like heated mirrors, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system to keep you comfortable and entertained.

This Grand Cherokee has seen the road, with 175,000 km on the odometer, but it's been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. With a host of safety and convenience features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, keyless entry, and power everything, this SUV is packed with value.

Here are just a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this Jeep:

  • Powerful 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine: Feel the thrill of the open road with this powerful engine.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Leather Seats: Enjoy comfort and style on every drive.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views.
  • Premium Sound System: Turn up the tunes and enjoy your favorite music on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee