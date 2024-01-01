$11,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Altitude Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, making it ideal for both city driving and off-road adventures. The black leather interior is comfortable and stylish, with features like heated mirrors, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system to keep you comfortable and entertained.
This Grand Cherokee has seen the road, with 175,000 km on the odometer, but it's been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. With a host of safety and convenience features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, keyless entry, and power everything, this SUV is packed with value.
Here are just a few of the features that will make you fall in love with this Jeep:
- Powerful 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine: Feel the thrill of the open road with this powerful engine.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy comfort and style on every drive.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views.
- Premium Sound System: Turn up the tunes and enjoy your favorite music on the road.
Vehicle Features
905-878-1797