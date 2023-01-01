Menu
2012 Kia Rio

135,000 KM

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

4DR SDN AUTO EX

2012 Kia Rio

4DR SDN AUTO EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144203
  • VIN: knadn4a37c6073366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean car, loaded with power package, power sunroof and MORE !! NO ACCIDENTS, 1 Owner car. Car has been well looked after and it shows. Very clean car, ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

