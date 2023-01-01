$8,699+ tax & licensing
$8,699
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Kia Rio
4DR SDN AUTO EX
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10144203
- VIN: knadn4a37c6073366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean car, loaded with power package, power sunroof and MORE !! NO ACCIDENTS, 1 Owner car. Car has been well looked after and it shows. Very clean car, ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Brantford
