2012 Kia Rio

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,699 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10144203

10144203 VIN: knadn4a37c6073366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

