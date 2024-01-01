Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean RIO !!! Very clean car, has been very very well looked after and it shows. Fully loaded, recent tires, brakes, fresh tune up and so much more. GAS SAVER !!! Priced to sell.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2012 Kia Rio

145,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM5A31C6707988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean RIO !!! Very clean car, has been very very well looked after and it shows. Fully loaded, recent tires, brakes, fresh tune up and so much more. GAS SAVER !!! Priced to sell.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Kia Rio