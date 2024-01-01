$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Rio
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM5A31C6707988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean RIO !!! Very clean car, has been very very well looked after and it shows. Fully loaded, recent tires, brakes, fresh tune up and so much more. GAS SAVER !!! Priced to sell.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Right Choice Auto
