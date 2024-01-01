Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>ONLY 110000KMS !!!! SUPER CLEAN, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with a great service history. LOADED With heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. Great car, runs and drives like NEW. Ready to fo anywhere !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Kia Rio

110,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN5A3XC6714886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ONLY 110000KMS !!!! SUPER CLEAN, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with a great service history. LOADED With heated seats, power sunroof and so much more. Great car, runs and drives like NEW. Ready to fo anywhere !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

2012 Kia Rio