Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER Sorrento, ONLY 140000kms Super clean and very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes, tune up . great service history as well. Laded as well. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Kia Sorento

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1718288834
  2. 1718288837
  3. 1718288839
  4. 1718288842
  5. 1718288844
  6. 1718288846
  7. 1718288849
  8. 1718288851
  9. 1718288854
  10. 1718288856
  11. 1718288862
  12. 1718288866
  13. 1718288868
  14. 1718288869
  15. 1718288871
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKT3A61CG287514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER Sorrento, ONLY 140000kms Super clean and very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes, tune up . great service history as well. Laded as well. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 160,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Hyundai Tucson GL 130,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr 2lt for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr 2lt 180,000 KM $8,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento