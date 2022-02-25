Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

180,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8332497
  • VIN: SALSH2E46CA755282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Range Rover SPORT, Supercharged, all wheel drive. VERY VERY CLEAN !!! Nice SUV, dealer serviced, 1 owner. NEW TIRES, recent brakes, fluid changes and tuned up. All ready to go. Just a super clean, well maintained SUV. Talk about fully loaded, Navigation, power everthing, huge sunroof, drink cooler and so much more. Drives like NEW. Great solid SUV. Just beautiful !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

