$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SC
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8332497
- VIN: SALSH2E46CA755282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Range Rover SPORT, Supercharged, all wheel drive. VERY VERY CLEAN !!! Nice SUV, dealer serviced, 1 owner. NEW TIRES, recent brakes, fluid changes and tuned up. All ready to go. Just a super clean, well maintained SUV. Talk about fully loaded, Navigation, power everthing, huge sunroof, drink cooler and so much more. Drives like NEW. Great solid SUV. Just beautiful !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
