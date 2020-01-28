Menu
2012 Lexus IS 250

AWD - $138 B/W

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,988KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4571178
  • Stock #: 19519R
  • VIN: JTHCF5C23C2035581
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New arrival! Sample image, proper photos coming soon.

With handsome style, respectable performance, and luxury you'd expect from its name, the Lexus IS 250 is a strong performer in its competitive segment. This 2012 Lexus IS 250 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The 2012 Lexus IS 250 is an ultra-competitive luxury sports-sedan in a crowded field. The IS 250 has beautiful styling and boasts a finely trimmed cabin, solid build quality, and a quiet, isolated ride. Indeed, 2012 Lexus IS 250 is a well-rounded performer with exceptional reliability and value. This sedan has 128,988 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.75 with $0 down for 48 months @ 5.69% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

