New arrival! Sample image, proper photos coming soon.



With handsome style, respectable performance, and luxury you'd expect from its name, the Lexus IS 250 is a strong performer in its competitive segment. This 2012 Lexus IS 250 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



The 2012 Lexus IS 250 is an ultra-competitive luxury sports-sedan in a crowded field. The IS 250 has beautiful styling and boasts a finely trimmed cabin, solid build quality, and a quiet, isolated ride. Indeed, 2012 Lexus IS 250 is a well-rounded performer with exceptional reliability and value. This sedan has 128,988 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.75 with $0 down for 48 months @ 5.69% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.

Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.