2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this sleek grey 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained MAZDA3 is ready to hit the road and offers a fun-to-drive experience thanks to its responsive 2.5L engine and engaging manual transmission. With its practical four-door design and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, this MAZDA3 is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This vehicle has 215,000 km on the odometer.
Step inside and enjoy the comfortable black interior. The MAZDA3 GS-SKY is known for its sporty handling and stylish design, making every drive a pleasure. This Mazda3 is a fantastic choice for those seeking a balance of performance, practicality, and affordability. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this vehicle.
Here are five features that make this 2012 MAZDA3 GS-SKY stand out:
- Sporty Manual Transmission: Take control and enjoy the pure driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek grey exterior.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride with its black interior.
- Reliable Mazda Engineering: Experience the legendary Mazda dependability.
