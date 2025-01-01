Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this sleek grey 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained MAZDA3 is ready to hit the road and offers a fun-to-drive experience thanks to its responsive 2.5L engine and engaging manual transmission. With its practical four-door design and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, this MAZDA3 is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This vehicle has 215,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside and enjoy the comfortable black interior. The MAZDA3 GS-SKY is known for its sporty handling and stylish design, making every drive a pleasure. This Mazda3 is a fantastic choice for those seeking a balance of performance, practicality, and affordability. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this vehicle.

Here are five features that make this 2012 MAZDA3 GS-SKY stand out:

Sporty Manual Transmission: Take control and enjoy the pure driving experience.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek grey exterior.
Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride with its black interior.
Reliable Mazda Engineering: Experience the legendary Mazda dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

215,000 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

13125761

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L79C1670725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this sleek grey 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, available now at Right Choice Auto! This well-maintained MAZDA3 is ready to hit the road and offers a fun-to-drive experience thanks to its responsive 2.5L engine and engaging manual transmission. With its practical four-door design and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, this MAZDA3 is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This vehicle has 215,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside and enjoy the comfortable black interior. The MAZDA3 GS-SKY is known for its sporty handling and stylish design, making every drive a pleasure. This Mazda3 is a fantastic choice for those seeking a balance of performance, practicality, and affordability. Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this vehicle.

Here are five features that make this 2012 MAZDA3 GS-SKY stand out:

  • Sporty Manual Transmission: Take control and enjoy the pure driving experience.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek grey exterior.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride with its black interior.
  • Reliable Mazda Engineering: Experience the legendary Mazda dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3