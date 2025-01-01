$5,995+ taxes & licensing
GS-SKY
GS-SKY
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable ride without breaking the bank? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, available now at Five Star Auto! This sporty hatchback is a real head-turner, finished in a vibrant blue that's sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Mazda3 delivers a fun and engaging driving experience.
This Mazda3 has 230,000km on the odometer, representing years of proven performance. It's a testament to the Mazda3's reputation for dependability and longevity. This car is ready to hit the road and experience the freedom of the open road.
Here are five features that really make this car shine:
- Sporty Hatchback Design: Turn heads with its stylish and practical design.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
- Reliable Performance: Experience the dependable performance Mazda is known for.
- Eye-Catching Exterior: Make a statement with its vibrant blue exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
519-759-7196