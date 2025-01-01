Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable ride without breaking the bank? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, available now at Five Star Auto! This sporty hatchback is a real head-turner, finished in a vibrant blue thats sure to make a statement wherever you go. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Mazda3 delivers a fun and engaging driving experience.

This Mazda3 has 230,000km on the odometer, representing years of proven performance. Its a testament to the Mazda3s reputation for dependability and longevity. This car is ready to hit the road and experience the freedom of the open road.

Here are five features that really make this car shine:

Sporty Hatchback Design: Turn heads with its stylish and practical design.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
Reliable Performance: Experience the dependable performance Mazda is known for.
Eye-Catching Exterior: Make a statement with its vibrant blue exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L71C1602905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

