2012 Mazda MAZDA3

131,827 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

4dr Sdn Man GX/PRICED-QUICK SALE!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

131,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7309604
  • Stock #: 604401
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1604401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,827 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT !

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER '19" YEARS!!

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A 'RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS

VEHICLES ARE ALL AGGRESSIVELY PRICED, FOR A QUICK TURNAROUND !

WE HAVE A LENDING TEAM TO ATTEND TO YOUR FINANCIAL NEEDS, IF REQUIRED, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS!!

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE - IN

A METICULOUS, WELL CARED VEHICLE !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

