2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
519-752-CARS(2277)
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT !
TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER '19" YEARS!!
ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A 'RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS
VEHICLES ARE ALL AGGRESSIVELY PRICED, FOR A QUICK TURNAROUND !
WE HAVE A LENDING TEAM TO ATTEND TO YOUR FINANCIAL NEEDS, IF REQUIRED, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS!!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE - IN
A METICULOUS, WELL CARED VEHICLE !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3