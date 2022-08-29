Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

210,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9219085
  • VIN: 4JGBF2FE1CA779098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER clean GL350 DIESEL !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced. 7 Seater unit. Fully loaded with heated and cooled leather seats, dual sunroofs, rear DVD player, power folding rear seats and more. This unit has been exceptionally manintained. with recent tires, brakes, all fluids and filters just replaced. All new air suspension with new air bags and compressor as well. All known issues have been addressed, Truck runs PERFECT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. FUEL SAVER. A true must see!! Backed by a 2 year warranty. 750 per claim amount !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

