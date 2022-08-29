$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9219085
- VIN: 4JGBF2FE1CA779098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUPER clean GL350 DIESEL !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced. 7 Seater unit. Fully loaded with heated and cooled leather seats, dual sunroofs, rear DVD player, power folding rear seats and more. This unit has been exceptionally manintained. with recent tires, brakes, all fluids and filters just replaced. All new air suspension with new air bags and compressor as well. All known issues have been addressed, Truck runs PERFECT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. FUEL SAVER. A true must see!! Backed by a 2 year warranty. 750 per claim amount !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.