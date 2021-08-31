2012 Nissan Frontier

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8012682

8012682 VIN: 1N6BD0CT3CC463141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.