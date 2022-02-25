Menu
2012 Nissan Frontier

169,620 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

4WD Crew Cab LWB Auto SV/REDUCED-QUICK SALE!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8286267
  Stock #: 402860
  VIN: 1N6AD0FV4CC402860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,620 KM

Vehicle Description

RECENT ARRIVAL

A VERY DESIRABLE CREW CAB 4X4 TRUCK

[PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A VERY THOROUGH CERTIFICATION PROCESS!

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS, GOOD OR INDIFFERENT CREDIT, WE AIM TO GET OUR CLIENTS THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN SERVICING THEIR COMMUNITY FOR OVER '20" YEARS, AND HAVE A VERY LOYAL FOLLOWING!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

