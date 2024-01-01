Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Maxima

116,400 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Maxima

SV 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5L6cyl LeatherRoofHeatedSeats

Watch This Vehicle
12043852

2012 Nissan Maxima

SV 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5L6cyl LeatherRoofHeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1735074487
  2. 1735074487
  3. 1735074487
  4. 1735074487
  5. 1735074487
  6. 1735074487
  7. 1735074487
  8. 1735074487
  9. 1735074487
  10. 1735074488
  11. 1735074488
  12. 1735074488
  13. 1735074488
  14. 1735074488
  15. 1735074488
  16. 1735074488
  17. 1735074488
  18. 1735074488
  19. 1735074488
  20. 1735074489
  21. 1735074489
  22. 1735074489
  23. 1735074489
  24. 1735074489
  25. 1735074489
  26. 1735074489
  27. 1735074490
  28. 1735074490
  29. 1735074490
  30. 1735074490
  31. 1735074490
  32. 1735074490
  33. 1735074490
  34. 1735074490
  35. 1735074491
  36. 1735074491
  37. 1735074491
  38. 1735074491
  39. 1735074491
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA5AP7CC817436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L8cylGas 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L8cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 156,401 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 14,500 KM $76,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW XTR 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' BOX BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW XTR 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' BOX BackUpCam 111,608 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Maxima