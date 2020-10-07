2012 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

