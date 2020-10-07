Menu
2012 Nissan Pathfinder

57,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

LE | 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 7 PASS | ONLY 57 KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6202161
  • Stock #: OF16060A
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB4CC609892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OF16060A
  • Mileage 57,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Pay For 180 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available!! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

